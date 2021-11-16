Vague rétro sur la Xbox

Pendant longtemps, il a toujours été question de la rétrocompatibilité des consoles Xbox. À l'origine, il avait été dit que davantage de titres seraient disponibles après le lancement de la nouvelle génération de consoles. Un an après le lancement des séries S et X, Microsoft tient sa promesse et rend 76 titres disponibles sur les consoles Xbox. Il s'agit de divers titres de la génération originale Xbox et Xbox 360. Les jeux Max Payne et la série complète FEAR, qui sont désormais tous jouables sur une seule et même console, en sont des exemples.
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
BCFx
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+ Arcade
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
F.E.A.R. 3
F.E.A.R. Files
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
LEGO The Lord of the Rings
Manhunt
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
MINI NINJAS
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
NIER
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
RAW – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
STAR WARS Starfighter: Special Edition
STAR WARS: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
STAR WARS: The Clone Wars
Switchball
The First Templar
The Outfit
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time Pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
