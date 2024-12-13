Les Technos #472 : Raspberry et PS3, Google et Wilow, LLM et RAG

Publié le: 13/12/2024 @ 08:25:15: Par sbuysse Dans "Les Technos"
• Intro (00:00:00)
• Le Raspberry 5 maintenant capable d'émuler une PS3 (00:02:05) : RPCS3, l'émulateur PS3 tourne sur Raspbery 5.
(Source : https://tinyurl.com/2868ap3g)
• Quand Google dévoile Wilow (00:07:42) : Une approche par correction d'erreur.
(Sources : https://tinyurl.com/29pawr6v , https://tinyurl.com/2xogtm5c et https://tinyurl.com/2cdpwczs)
• Le Bloc-Notes (00:17:41) : Quelques infos en bref.
(Sources : https://tinyurl.com/2a7p9eud et https://tinyurl.com/2bbkukd3)
• Quand le raspberry devient un PC (00:23:59) : Le raspberry Pi500 et son moniteur.
(Sources : https://tinyurl.com/2cn5tb4o , https://tinyurl.com/2ymmzlcc et https://tinyurl.com/22m8oa37)
• Google a trouvé une solution sous Android pour le mal des transports (00:32:33) : Le motion cues débarque sous Android.
(Source : https://tinyurl.com/24xsxpul)
• Apprenez votre métier à un modèle IA génératif (00:38:28) : Le "Retrieval Augmented Generation" (RAG).
(Source : https://tinyurl.com/28rtzdsh)
