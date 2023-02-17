Se connecter  
Les Technos #389 : David Guetta en duo avec Eminem ?
Publié le: 17/02/2023 @ 08:46:59: Par zion Dans "Les Technos"
Les Technos


• Intro (00:00:00)

• A comme Anniversaire (00:02:45) :
Delphi, 28 ans déjà! Delphi a été lancé il y a 28 ans à San Francisco par Borland. (Source : https://tinyurl.com/2o8372mw)

• B comme Bing (00:07:42) :
Quand Microsoft nous épate. Microsoft propose une nouvelle version de Bing en test propulsée par l'intelligence artificielle GPT d'OpenAI. . (Sources : https://tinyurl.com/2ozcoggk | https://tinyurl.com/2mxbuooj)

• I comme Internet Explorer (00:17:43) :
Internet Explorer tire, enfin, sa révérence. Microsoft va supprimer Internet Explorer avec sa prochaine mise à jour de Windows 10. (Source : https://tinyurl.com/2hcafxsg)

• E comme Eminem (00:21:07) :
Quand le rappeur US vient en aide à David Guetta. Le DJ David Guetta utilise l’IA pour imiter Eminem, le public devient fou. (Sources : https://tinyurl.com/2jwys5uf | https://tinyurl.com/2j2tsaqg)

• L comme Lithium (00:30:48) :
Hier, on a trouvé plein de Lithium. Une énorme mine de Lithium trouvée en Inde. (Source : https://tinyurl.com/2h6ad3qn)

• M comme MWC (00:35:56) :
Quand c'est le grand retour à Barcelone. Mobile World Congress 2023 : Ce qu'il faut attendre de l'immense salon du mobile MWC. (Sources : https://tinyurl.com/2gfa5fjz | https://tinyurl.com/2qqz5mhg | https://www.4yfn.com/)

• S comme Serveur (00:42:30) :
Un serveur à la maison, ça chauffe, ça chauffe... l'eau! De l'eau chaude gratuite en échange d'un serveur à la maison. (Source : https://tinyurl.com/2zugywdk)

• V comme VINDSTYRKA (00:48:44) :
Quand Ikea dévoile un nouveau produit domotique. IKEA lance un moniteur d'air intérieur intelligent compatible avec Matter. (Source : https://tinyurl.com/2luh6sgc)
