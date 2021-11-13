Se connecter  
Les jeux gratuits du samedi
PubliÃ© le: 13/11/2021 @ 12:09:17: Par Nic007 Dans "Jeux VidÃ©os"
Jeux VidÃ©osEn raison du 10e anniversaire de THQ Nordic, vous pouvez dÃ©sormais obtenir gratuitement le jeu d'action/aventure Outcast 1.1 pour PC via GOG.com .

Ã€ partir de maintenant, il y a deux nouveaux jeux gratuits Ã  rÃ©clamer sur Epic Gamestore .

- Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (jusqu'au 16 novembre)
04-11Aven Colony gratuit sur l'Epic Games Store jusqu'au 11 novembre : colonisez l'univers !
02-11PlayStation Now : Nouveaux jeux de novembre
02-11Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5 et Halo Infinite pour 1â‚¬ avec la nouvelle offre Game Pass pour PC
29-10GTA : San Andreas deviendra un jeu VR : arrivÃ©e sur Oculus Quest 2
29-10La vidÃ©o conceptuelle de Microsoft montre l'avenir ... ou pas
