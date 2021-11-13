Les jeux gratuits du samedi

PubliÃ© le: 13/11/2021 @ 12:09:17: Par Nic007 Dans "Jeux VidÃ©os"
En raison du 10e anniversaire de THQ Nordic, vous pouvez dÃ©sormais obtenir gratuitement le jeu d'action/aventure Outcast 1.1 pour PC via GOG.com .
Ã€ partir de maintenant, il y a deux nouveaux jeux gratuits Ã rÃ©clamer sur Epic Gamestore .
- Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (jusqu'au 16 novembre)
