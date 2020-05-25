Les abonnés Twitch / Amazon Prime pourront recevoir 22 titres classiques SNK en cadeau

Twitch vient d'annoncer un nouveau partenariat avec SNK, qui permettra aux abonnés du service Twitch Prime (inclus dans Amazon Prime ) de recevoir gratuitement une sélection de 22 titres au cours de l'année. Cela commence le 26 mai avec le premier groupe qui comprend 7 titres :
Art of Fighting 2
Blazing Star
Fatal Fury Special
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
Pulstar
Samurai Shodown 2
Plus loin, des titres comme Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 2 , Sengoku 3 , The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition et The King of Monsters. Ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir la vidéo réalisée par Twitch pour célébrer cette nouvelle initiative.
Art of Fighting 2
Blazing Star
Fatal Fury Special
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
Pulstar
Samurai Shodown 2
Plus loin, des titres comme Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 2 , Sengoku 3 , The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition et The King of Monsters. Ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir la vidéo réalisée par Twitch pour célébrer cette nouvelle initiative.
Plus d'actualités dans cette catégorie
Poster un commentaire
Vous devez être identifié pour accéder à cette fonctionnalité