Les abonnés Twitch / Amazon Prime pourront recevoir 22 titres classiques SNK en cadeau

Les abonnés Twitch / Amazon Prime pourront recevoir 22 titres classiques SNK en ...
Publié le: 25/05/2020 @ 19:22:55: Par Nic007  Dans "Economie "
EconomieTwitch vient d'annoncer un nouveau partenariat avec SNK, qui permettra aux abonnés du service Twitch Prime (inclus dans Amazon Prime ) de recevoir gratuitement une sélection de 22 titres au cours de l'année. Cela commence le 26 mai avec le premier groupe qui comprend 7 titres :

Art of Fighting 2
Blazing Star
Fatal Fury Special
The King of Fighters 2000
The King of Fighters 2002
Pulstar
Samurai Shodown 2

Plus loin, des titres comme Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 2 , Sengoku 3 , The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match Final Edition et The King of Monsters. Ci-dessous, vous pouvez voir la vidéo réalisée par Twitch pour célébrer cette nouvelle initiative.

