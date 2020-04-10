Se connecter  
Programmation  » SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...

ihirwe
SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 09/04/2020 @ 17:34:09,
Par ihirwe
Bonjour,

ça fait quelques jours que je n' arrive pas à comprendre pq le mail est envoyé mais rien n'est dans ma boîte de réception.

Pourriez vous me dire ce qui ne marche pas si vous ayez le temps de regarder:

voici la configuration :
-------------------------

voici le lien de l'application : https://github.com/panique/huge

/**
* EMAIL_USED_MAILER: Check Mail class for alternatives
* EMAIL_USE_SMTP: Use SMTP or not
* EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH: leave this true unless your SMTP service does not need authentication
*/
'EMAIL_USED_MAILER' => 'phpmailer',
'EMAIL_USE_SMTP' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_HOST' => 'mail.smtp2go.com',
'EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME' => '[snip]',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD' => '[snip]',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PORT' => 465,
'EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION' => 'ssl',
/**
* Configuration for: Email content data
*/
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_URL' => 'login/verifypasswordreset',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_SUBJECT' => 'Password reset for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to reset your password: ',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_URL' => 'register/verify',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_SUBJECT' => 'Account activation for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to activate your account: ',



Code:
  1. <?php 
  3. //Using PHPMailer's namespace 
  4. use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer
  6. /** 
  7. * Class Mail 
  9. * Handles everything regarding mail-sending. 
  10. */ 
  11. class Mail 
  13.    /** 
  14. * @var mixed variable to collect errors 
  15. */ 
  16.     private $error
  18.     /** 
  19. * Try to send a mail by using PHP's native mail() function. 
  20. * Please note that not PHP itself will send a mail, it's just a wrapper for Linux's sendmail or other mail tools 
  22. * Good guideline on how to send mails natively with mail(): 
  23. * @see http://stackoverflow.com/a/24644450/1114320 
  24. * @see http://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mail.php 
  25. */ 
  26.     public function sendMailWithNativeMailFunction() 
  27.     { 
  28.         // no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy 
  29.         return false
  30.     } 
  32.     /** 
  33. * Try to send a mail by using SwiftMailer. 
  34. * Make sure you have loaded SwiftMailer via Composer. 
  36. * @return bool 
  37. */ 
  38.      
  39.     public function sendMailWithSwiftMailer() 
  40.     { 
  41.         // no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy 
  42.         return false
  43.     } 
  45.     /** 
  46. * Try to send a mail by using PHPMailer. 
  47. * Make sure you have loaded PHPMailer via Composer. 
  48. * Depending on your EMAIL_USE_SMTP setting this will work via SMTP credentials or via native mail() 
  50. * @param $user_email 
  51. * @param $from_email 
  52. * @param $from_name 
  53. * @param $subject 
  54. * @param $body 
  56. * @return bool 
  57. * @throws Exception 
  58. * @throws phpmailerException 
  59. */ 
  60.      
  61.     public function sendMailWithPHPMailer($user_email$from_email$from_name$subject$body
  62.     { 
  63.         $mail = new PHPMailer
  64.          
  65.         // you should use UTF-8 to avoid encoding issues 
  66.         $mail->CharSet = 'UTF-8'
  68.         // if you want to send mail via PHPMailer using SMTP credentials 
  69.         if (Config::get('EMAIL_USE_SMTP')) { 
  71.             // set PHPMailer to use SMTP 
  72.             $mail->IsSMTP(); 
  74.             // 0 = off, 1 = commands, 2 = commands and data, perfect to see SMTP errors 
  75.             $mail->SMTPDebug = 0
  77.             // enable SMTP authentication 
  78.             $mail->SMTPAuth = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH'); 
  80.             // encryption 
  81.             if (Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION')) { 
  82.                 $mail->SMTPSecure = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION'); 
  83.             } 
  85.             // set SMTP provider's credentials 
  86.             $mail->Host = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_HOST'); 
  87.             $mail->Username = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME'); 
  88.             $mail->Password = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD'); 
  89.             $mail->Port = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PORT'); 
  91.         } else { 
  93.             $mail->IsMail(); 
  94.         } 
  96.         // fill mail with data 
  97.         $mail->From = $from_email
  98.         $mail->FromName = $from_name
  99.         $mail->AddAddress($user_email); 
  100.         $mail->Subject = $subject
  101.         $mail->Body = $body
  103.         // try to send mail, put result status (true/false into $wasSendingSuccessful) 
  104.         // I'm unsure if mail->send really returns true or false every time, tis method in PHPMailer is quite complex 
  105.         $wasSendingSuccessful = $mail->Send(); 
  107.         if ($wasSendingSuccessful) { 
  108.             return true
  109.  
  111.         } else { 
  113.             // if not successful, copy errors into Mail's error property 
  114.             $this->error = $mail->ErrorInfo
  115.             return false
  116.         } 
  117.     } 
  119.     /** 
  120. * The main mail sending method, this simply calls a certain mail sending method depending on which mail provider 
  121. * you've selected in the application's config. 
  123. * @param $user_email string email 
  124. * @param $from_email string sender's email 
  125. * @param $from_name string sender's name 
  126. * @param $subject string subject 
  127. * @param $body string full mail body text 
  128. * @return bool the success status of the according mail sending method 
  129. */ 
  130.      
  131.     public function sendMail($user_email$from_email$from_name$subject$body
  132.     { 
  133.         if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "phpmailer") { 
  135.             // returns true if successful, false if not 
  136.             return $this->sendMailWithPHPMailer
  137.                 $user_email$from_email$from_name$subject$body 
  138.             ); 
  139.         } 
  141.         if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "swiftmailer") { 
  142.             return $this->sendMailWithSwiftMailer(); 
  143.         } 
  145.         if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "native") { 
  146.             return $this->sendMailWithNativeMailFunction(); 
  147.         } 
  148.     } 
  150.     /** 
  151. * The different mail sending methods write errors to the error property $this->error, 
  152. * this method simply returns this error / error array. 
  154. * @return mixed 
  155. */ 
  156.      
  157.     public function getError() 
  158.     { 
  159.         return $this->error
  160.     } 
  161. }


merci d'avance

SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 10/04/2020 @ 10:21:02,
Par max
Ces mails sont envoyés avec l'adresse no-reply@example.com ? Ils doivent être dans les spams ou bloqués avant même d'arriver dans ta boite mail.

SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 10/04/2020 @ 13:01:48,
Par max
A tester avec une vraie adresse email dont le SPF du domaine est correctement configuré pour passer par smtp2go:
https://support.smtp2go.com/hc/en-gb/articles/115004408567



ps: je ne vois rien d'anormal dans le code

SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 13/04/2020 @ 19:08:13,
Par ihirwe
Bonjour,

Lorsque je veux à jour le fichier composer.js J'ai ce ci : j'ai toujours le même problème, le mail est envoyé mais rien du tout dans ma boite :

Microsoft Windows [version 10.0.18363.752]
(c) 2019 Microsoft Corporation. Tous droits réservés.

C:\Users\Home>cd C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1

C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>composer install
Loading composer repositories with package information
Updating dependencies (including require-dev)
Package operations: 25 installs, 0 updates, 0 removals
- Installing phpmailer/phpmailer (v6.1.5): Loading from cache
- Installing symfony/finder (v2.8.52): Loading from cache
- Installing gregwar/captcha (v1.1.8): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/version (1.0.6): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/global-state (1.1.1): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/recursion-context (1.0.5): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/exporter (1.2.2): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/environment (1.3.8): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/diff (1.4.3): Loading from cache
- Installing sebastian/comparator (1.2.4): Loading from cache
- Installing symfony/polyfill-ctype (v1.15.0): Loading from cache
- Installing symfony/yaml (v2.8.52): Loading from cache
- Installing doctrine/instantiator (1.0.5): Loading from cache
- Installing webmozart/assert (1.7.0): Loading from cache
- Installing phpdocumentor/reflection-common (1.0.1): Loading from cache
- Installing phpdocumentor/type-resolver (0.3.0): Loading from cache
- Installing phpdocumentor/reflection-docblock (3.2.2): Loading from cache
- Installing phpspec/prophecy (v1.10.3): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/php-text-template (1.2.1): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/phpunit-mock-objects (2.3.8): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/php-timer (1.0.9): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/php-token-stream (1.4.12): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/php-file-iterator (1.4.5): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/php-code-coverage (2.2.4): Loading from cache
- Installing phpunit/phpunit (4.8.36): Loading from cache
phpmailer/phpmailer suggests installing psr/log (For optional PSR-3 debug logging)
phpmailer/phpmailer suggests installing league/oauth2-google (Needed for Google XOAUTH2 authentication)
phpmailer/phpmailer suggests installing hayageek/oauth2-yahoo (Needed for Yahoo XOAUTH2 authentication)
phpmailer/phpmailer suggests installing stevenmaguire/oauth2-microsoft (Needed for Microsoft XOAUTH2 authentication)
phpmailer/phpmailer suggests installing symfony/polyfill-mbstring (To support UTF-8 if the Mbstring PHP extension is not enabled (^1.2))
sebastian/global-state suggests installing ext-uopz (*)
phpunit/phpunit-mock-objects suggests installing ext-soap (*)
phpunit/phpunit suggests installing phpunit/php-invoker (~1.1)
Package phpunit/phpunit-mock-objects is abandoned, you should avoid using it. No replacement was suggested.
Writing lock file
Generating autoload files
2 packages you are using are looking for funding.
Use the `composer fund` command to find out more!

C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>

C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>
La syntaxe de la commande n’est pas correcte.

C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>
C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>C:\Program Files (x86)\EasyPHP-DevServer-14.1VC11\data\localweb\huge-3.3.1>
