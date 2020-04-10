Programmation » SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 09/04/2020 @ 17:34:09,Par ihirwe
Bonjour,
ça fait quelques jours que je n' arrive pas à comprendre pq le mail est envoyé mais rien n'est dans ma boîte de réception.
Pourriez vous me dire ce qui ne marche pas si vous ayez le temps de regarder:
voici la configuration :
-------------------------
voici le lien de l'application : https://github.com/panique/huge
* EMAIL_USED_MAILER: Check Mail class for alternatives
* EMAIL_USE_SMTP: Use SMTP or not
* EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH: leave this true unless your SMTP service does not need authentication
*/
'EMAIL_USED_MAILER' => 'phpmailer',
'EMAIL_USE_SMTP' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_HOST' => 'mail.smtp2go.com',
'EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME' => '[snip]',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD' => '[snip]',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PORT' => 465,
'EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION' => 'ssl',
/**
* Configuration for: Email content data
*/
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_URL' => 'login/verifypasswordreset',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_SUBJECT' => 'Password reset for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to reset your password: ',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_URL' => 'register/verify',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_SUBJECT' => 'Account activation for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to activate your account: ',
<?php
Using PHPMailer's namespace
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
*
* Class Mail
*
* Handles everything regarding mail-sending.
class Mail
{
* @var mixed variable to collect errors
private $error;
*
* Try to send a mail by using PHP's native mail() function.
* Please note that not PHP itself will send a mail, it's just a wrapper for Linux's sendmail or other mail tools
*
* Good guideline on how to send mails natively with mail():
* @see http://stackoverflow.com/a/24644450/1114320
* @see http://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mail.php
public function sendMailWithNativeMailFunction()
{
// no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy
return false;
}
*
* Try to send a mail by using SwiftMailer.
* Make sure you have loaded SwiftMailer via Composer.
*
* @return bool
public function sendMailWithSwiftMailer()
{
// no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy
return false;
}
*
* Try to send a mail by using PHPMailer.
* Make sure you have loaded PHPMailer via Composer.
* Depending on your EMAIL_USE_SMTP setting this will work via SMTP credentials or via native mail()
*
* @param $user_email
* @param $from_email
* @param $from_name
* @param $subject
* @param $body
*
* @return bool
* @throws Exception
* @throws phpmailerException
public function sendMailWithPHPMailer($user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body)
{
$mail = new PHPMailer;
// you should use UTF-8 to avoid encoding issues
$mail->CharSet = 'UTF-8';
// if you want to send mail via PHPMailer using SMTP credentials
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USE_SMTP')) {
// set PHPMailer to use SMTP
$mail->IsSMTP();
// 0 = off, 1 = commands, 2 = commands and data, perfect to see SMTP errors
$mail->SMTPDebug = 0;
// enable SMTP authentication
$mail->SMTPAuth = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH');
// encryption
if (Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION')) {
$mail->SMTPSecure = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION');
}
// set SMTP provider's credentials
$mail->Host = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_HOST');
$mail->Username = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME');
$mail->Password = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD');
$mail->Port = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PORT');
} else {
$mail->IsMail();
}
// fill mail with data
$mail->From = $from_email;
$mail->FromName = $from_name;
$mail->AddAddress($user_email);
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$mail->Body = $body;
// try to send mail, put result status (true/false into $wasSendingSuccessful)
// I'm unsure if mail->send really returns true or false every time, tis method in PHPMailer is quite complex
$wasSendingSuccessful = $mail->Send();
if ($wasSendingSuccessful) {
return true;
} else {
// if not successful, copy errors into Mail's error property
$this->error = $mail->ErrorInfo;
return false;
}
}
*
* The main mail sending method, this simply calls a certain mail sending method depending on which mail provider
* you've selected in the application's config.
*
* @param $user_email string email
* @param $from_email string sender's email
* @param $from_name string sender's name
* @param $subject string subject
* @param $body string full mail body text
* @return bool the success status of the according mail sending method
public function sendMail($user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body)
{
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "phpmailer") {
// returns true if successful, false if not
return $this->sendMailWithPHPMailer(
$user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body
);
}
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "swiftmailer") {
return $this->sendMailWithSwiftMailer();
}
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "native") {
return $this->sendMailWithNativeMailFunction();
}
}
*
* The different mail sending methods write errors to the error property $this->error,
* this method simply returns this error / error array.
*
* @return mixed
public function getError()
{
return $this->error;
}
}
merci d'avance
Dernière édition: 10/04/2020 @ 10:14:13
merci d'avance
Publié le 10/04/2020 @ 10:21:02,Par max
Ces mails sont envoyé avec l'adresse no-reply@example.com ? Ils doivent être dans les spams ou bloqués avant même d'arriver dans ta boite mail.
