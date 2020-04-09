Se connecter  
Suivez Informaticien.be sur Facebook  Suivez Informaticien.be sur Twitter  Suivez le Podcast Les Technos sur YouTube  Suivez le Podcast Les Technos sur iTunes  Suivez le Podcast Les Technos sur Facebook  Suivez Informaticien.be via RSS  Supportez Informaticien.be via Patreon
Nouveau sujet        Outils  
Programmation  » SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
« Sujet précédent      Sujet suivant »
Catégorie :  
ihirwe
Profil Ajouter un ami Privé Email Blog
Lien direct vers ce message Editer  Citer  Ajouter ce message en quote multiple  Supprimer
SMTP2GO : mail envoyé avec la classe phpmailer mais rien da...
Publié le 09/04/2020 @ 17:34:09,
Par ihirwe
Bonjour,

ça fait quelques jours que je n' arrive pas à comprendre pq le mail est envoyé mais rien n'est dans ma boîte de réception.

Pourriez vous me dire ce qui ne marche pas si vous ayez le temps de regarder:

voici la configuration :
-------------------------

voici le lien de l'application : https://github.com/panique/huge


* EMAIL_USED_MAILER: Check Mail class for alternatives
* EMAIL_USE_SMTP: Use SMTP or not
* EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH: leave this true unless your SMTP service does not need authentication
*/
'EMAIL_USED_MAILER' => 'phpmailer',
'EMAIL_USE_SMTP' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_HOST' => 'mail.smtp2go.com',
'EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH' => true,
'EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME' => 'kayumbaeric@hotmail.com',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD' => '5yqNFtxT0RUD',
'EMAIL_SMTP_PORT' => 465,
'EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION' => 'ssl',
/**
* Configuration for: Email content data
*/
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_URL' => 'login/verifypasswordreset',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_SUBJECT' => 'Password reset for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_PASSWORD_RESET_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to reset your password: ',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_URL' => 'register/verify',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_EMAIL' => 'no-reply@example.com',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_FROM_NAME' => 'My Project',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_SUBJECT' => 'Account activation for PROJECT XY',
'EMAIL_VERIFICATION_CONTENT' => 'Please click on this link to activate your account: ',




<?php

Using PHPMailer's namespace
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;

*
* Class Mail
*
* Handles everything regarding mail-sending.

class Mail
{
* @var mixed variable to collect errors
private $error;

*
* Try to send a mail by using PHP's native mail() function.
* Please note that not PHP itself will send a mail, it's just a wrapper for Linux's sendmail or other mail tools
*
* Good guideline on how to send mails natively with mail():
* @see http://stackoverflow.com/a/24644450/1114320
* @see http://www.php.net/manual/en/function.mail.php

public function sendMailWithNativeMailFunction()
{
// no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy
return false;
}

*
* Try to send a mail by using SwiftMailer.
* Make sure you have loaded SwiftMailer via Composer.
*
* @return bool

public function sendMailWithSwiftMailer()
{
// no code yet, so we just return something to make IDEs and code analyzer tools happy
return false;
}

*
* Try to send a mail by using PHPMailer.
* Make sure you have loaded PHPMailer via Composer.
* Depending on your EMAIL_USE_SMTP setting this will work via SMTP credentials or via native mail()
*
* @param $user_email
* @param $from_email
* @param $from_name
* @param $subject
* @param $body
*
* @return bool
* @throws Exception
* @throws phpmailerException

public function sendMailWithPHPMailer($user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body)
{
$mail = new PHPMailer;

// you should use UTF-8 to avoid encoding issues
$mail->CharSet = 'UTF-8';

// if you want to send mail via PHPMailer using SMTP credentials
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USE_SMTP')) {

// set PHPMailer to use SMTP
$mail->IsSMTP();

// 0 = off, 1 = commands, 2 = commands and data, perfect to see SMTP errors
$mail->SMTPDebug = 0;

// enable SMTP authentication
$mail->SMTPAuth = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_AUTH');

// encryption
if (Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION')) {
$mail->SMTPSecure = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_ENCRYPTION');
}

// set SMTP provider's credentials
$mail->Host = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_HOST');
$mail->Username = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_USERNAME');
$mail->Password = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PASSWORD');
$mail->Port = Config::get('EMAIL_SMTP_PORT');

} else {

$mail->IsMail();
}

// fill mail with data
$mail->From = $from_email;
$mail->FromName = $from_name;
$mail->AddAddress($user_email);
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$mail->Body = $body;

// try to send mail, put result status (true/false into $wasSendingSuccessful)
// I'm unsure if mail->send really returns true or false every time, tis method in PHPMailer is quite complex
$wasSendingSuccessful = $mail->Send();

if ($wasSendingSuccessful) {
return true;


} else {

// if not successful, copy errors into Mail's error property
$this->error = $mail->ErrorInfo;
return false;
}
}

*
* The main mail sending method, this simply calls a certain mail sending method depending on which mail provider
* you've selected in the application's config.
*
* @param $user_email string email
* @param $from_email string sender's email
* @param $from_name string sender's name
* @param $subject string subject
* @param $body string full mail body text
* @return bool the success status of the according mail sending method

public function sendMail($user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body)
{
if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "phpmailer") {

// returns true if successful, false if not
return $this->sendMailWithPHPMailer(
$user_email, $from_email, $from_name, $subject, $body
);
}

if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "swiftmailer") {
return $this->sendMailWithSwiftMailer();
}

if (Config::get('EMAIL_USED_MAILER') == "native") {
return $this->sendMailWithNativeMailFunction();
}
}

*
* The different mail sending methods write errors to the error property $this->error,
* this method simply returns this error / error array.
*
* @return mixed

public function getError()
{
return $this->error;
}
}

merci d'avance
Répondre  - Catégorie :  
Répondre
Gras [b]Texte[/b] Italique [i]Italique[/i] Souligné [u]Souligné[/u] Barré [strike]Barré[/strike]
Courriel [email=nobody@nobody.org]Nom[/email] Lien [url=http://www.website.com]Texte[/url] Ancre [anchor]Nom[/anchor] Image [img]http://www.website.com/image.jpg[/img] Insérer une image en provenance du site
Aligné à gauche [align=left]Texte[/align] Centré [align=center]Texte[/align] Aligné à droite [align=right]Texte[/align] Toute la largeur [align=justify]Texte[/text]
Couleur [color=#000000]Text[/color] Mise en forme [highlight=pascal]Texte[/highlight] Widgets Emoticons :code: [:code] Convertisseur HTML vers BBCode Convertisseur Word vers BBCode
Prévisualisation Vérification de l'orthographe






Ada
CSS
Cobol
CPP
HTML
Fortran
Java
JavaScript
Pascal
Perl
PHP
Python
SQL
VB
XML
Anon URL
DailyMotion
eBay
Flickr
FLV
Google Video
Google Maps
Metacafe
MP3
SeeqPod
Veoh
Yahoo Video
YouTube
Informaticien.be  - © 2002-2020 Akretio SPRL  - Generated via Kelare - Hosted by Verixi Internet Services
The Akretio Network: Akretio  - Freedelity  - KelCommerce  - Votre publicité sur informaticien.be ?