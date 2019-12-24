Se connecter  
Software  » Does the EdbMails support attachment recovery?
Linden George
Does the EdbMails support attachment recovery?
Publié le 24/12/2019 @ 12:34:46,
Par Linden George
Yes the EdbMails application comes with 100% support for attachment recovery. The application is designed to handle both single as well as multiple attachments, embedded attachments, email signature attachments, contact profile image, journal EML file attachments, attachments of attached EML attachments. . Exchange recovery is essential for the Exchange administrator to access the data in case of failure. So choose all in one EdbMails Exchange recovery software for error free results.

Key features of the Exchange server recovery software :

Rebuild the corrupted Exchange database recovery by converting EDB to Outlook PST file
Settle the corruptions like secondary index corruption, database page, etc.
Secured and the safest tool to solve all most all Exchange errors
The most reliable tool for handling severely corrupt Exchange server file.
Effective way to recover accidently deleted mailbox data.
Effortless Exchange mailbox recovery tool.

Some other features of the application are :

Multiple file format option to save recovered EDB file

Exchange recovery software securely repairs the corrupted Exchange server and supports to save in PST, EML, MHT, HTML and more formats.

Selective Exchange mailbox recovery

Selective recovery means the application permits the user to perform recovery of his choice like required folder, subfolder, contacts, calendars, public folders, archive mailboxes etc.

Supports automatic PST split based on file size

There is a split PST option which is helpful in case of large sized mailboxes

Mailbox preview option

The tool displays the preview of the entire Exchange mailbox items including calendars, contacts, emails, journals, notes etc.
