A vendre / Om te kopen : server Fujitsu Siemens Primergy TX...
« Sujet précédent      Sujet suivant »
MilesVorkosigan
Publié le 24/04/2017 @ 07:23:11,
Par MilesVorkosigan
Fujitsu Siemens Primergy TX200 S4 : 750 €
(faire une offre / doe een bod).

Acheté en 2009, très bon état, très bon serveur robuste et extensible.
Essentiellement utilisé à des fins didactiques.

Gekocht in 2009, zeer goede staat, zeer goede server robuuste en uitbreidbaar.
Voornamelijk gebruikt voor didactische doeleinden.

CD Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise x64
CD Microsoft Exchange 2007 x64, SQL 2008 R2 x64

Support :
Novell SUSE Linux Enterprise Server
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
VMware Infrastructure

Specifications : https://www.fujitsu.com/cl/Images/ds_prim-tx200_s4.pdf
Manual : http://manuals.ts.fujitsu.com/file/4147/tx200s4-ba-en.pdf

CPU : Dual Quad-Core Intel® Xeon E5405 (2.00 GHz, SLC: 2 x 6 MB, 1333 MHz, 80 W)
Chipset : Intel® 5000Z
RAM ECC : 12 Go (6 x 2 Go fully buffered, 667 MHz, PC2-5300F, DIMM, up to 24 Go)
CD/DVD-ROM SATA
HDD 1 : 128 Go SATA SSD
RAID1 Array : 2 x 1 To SATA HDD (Hot-plug)

RAID01 & 5/6 Controller SATA/SAS
Fibre Channel Controller : 2 x 4 Gb Emulex LPe11002 MMF LC
PCI-Express slot : 4
PCI slot : 1
PCI-X : 2
USB ports 5 x USB 2.0 (1x front, 2x rear, 2x internal)
Graphics : 1 x VGA (15-pin)
Serial : 2 x RS-232-C (9-pin)
Parallel : 1 x Centronics (25-pin) EPP/ECP
Mouse / Keyboard ports : 2 x PS/2
LAN : 1 Ethernet 1 Gbit/s (RJ-45)
Service LAN : 1 x dedicated service LAN 10/100 Mbit/s (RJ45)

samprabhu
Publié le 20/12/2019 @ 14:50:25,
Par samprabhu
