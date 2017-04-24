Hardware » A vendre / Om te kopen : server Fujitsu Siemens Primergy TX...
Publié le 24/04/2017 @ 07:23:11,Par MilesVorkosigan
Fujitsu Siemens Primergy TX200 S4 : 750 €
(faire une offre / doe een bod).
Acheté en 2009, très bon état, très bon serveur robuste et extensible.
Essentiellement utilisé à des fins didactiques.
Gekocht in 2009, zeer goede staat, zeer goede server robuuste en uitbreidbaar.
Voornamelijk gebruikt voor didactische doeleinden.
CD Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise x64
CD Microsoft Exchange 2007 x64, SQL 2008 R2 x64
Support :
Novell SUSE Linux Enterprise Server
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
VMware Infrastructure
Specifications : https://www.fujitsu.com/cl/Images/ds_prim-tx200_s4.pdf
Manual : http://manuals.ts.fujitsu.com/file/4147/tx200s4-ba-en.pdf
CPU : Dual Quad-Core Intel® Xeon E5405 (2.00 GHz, SLC: 2 x 6 MB, 1333 MHz, 80 W)
Chipset : Intel® 5000Z
RAM ECC : 12 Go (6 x 2 Go fully buffered, 667 MHz, PC2-5300F, DIMM, up to 24 Go)
CD/DVD-ROM SATA
HDD 1 : 128 Go SATA SSD
RAID1 Array : 2 x 1 To SATA HDD (Hot-plug)
RAID01 & 5/6 Controller SATA/SAS
Fibre Channel Controller : 2 x 4 Gb Emulex LPe11002 MMF LC
PCI-Express slot : 4
PCI slot : 1
PCI-X : 2
USB ports 5 x USB 2.0 (1x front, 2x rear, 2x internal)
Graphics : 1 x VGA (15-pin)
Serial : 2 x RS-232-C (9-pin)
Parallel : 1 x Centronics (25-pin) EPP/ECP
Mouse / Keyboard ports : 2 x PS/2
LAN : 1 Ethernet 1 Gbit/s (RJ-45)
Service LAN : 1 x dedicated service LAN 10/100 Mbit/s (RJ45)
Dernière édition: 24/04/2017 @ 09:14:11
(faire une offre / doe een bod).
Acheté en 2009, très bon état, très bon serveur robuste et extensible.
Essentiellement utilisé à des fins didactiques.
Gekocht in 2009, zeer goede staat, zeer goede server robuuste en uitbreidbaar.
Voornamelijk gebruikt voor didactische doeleinden.
CD Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 Enterprise x64
CD Microsoft Exchange 2007 x64, SQL 2008 R2 x64
Support :
Novell SUSE Linux Enterprise Server
Red Hat Enterprise Linux
VMware Infrastructure
Specifications : https://www.fujitsu.com/cl/Images/ds_prim-tx200_s4.pdf
Manual : http://manuals.ts.fujitsu.com/file/4147/tx200s4-ba-en.pdf
CPU : Dual Quad-Core Intel® Xeon E5405 (2.00 GHz, SLC: 2 x 6 MB, 1333 MHz, 80 W)
Chipset : Intel® 5000Z
RAM ECC : 12 Go (6 x 2 Go fully buffered, 667 MHz, PC2-5300F, DIMM, up to 24 Go)
CD/DVD-ROM SATA
HDD 1 : 128 Go SATA SSD
RAID1 Array : 2 x 1 To SATA HDD (Hot-plug)
RAID01 & 5/6 Controller SATA/SAS
Fibre Channel Controller : 2 x 4 Gb Emulex LPe11002 MMF LC
PCI-Express slot : 4
PCI slot : 1
PCI-X : 2
USB ports 5 x USB 2.0 (1x front, 2x rear, 2x internal)
Graphics : 1 x VGA (15-pin)
Serial : 2 x RS-232-C (9-pin)
Parallel : 1 x Centronics (25-pin) EPP/ECP
Mouse / Keyboard ports : 2 x PS/2
LAN : 1 Ethernet 1 Gbit/s (RJ-45)
Service LAN : 1 x dedicated service LAN 10/100 Mbit/s (RJ45)
Dernière édition: 24/04/2017 @ 09:14:11
Publié le 20/12/2019 @ 14:50:25,Par samprabhu
Excellent Blog! I would like to thank for the efforts you have made in writing this post. I am hoping the same best work from you in the future as well.
I wanted to thank you for this websites! Thanks for sharing. Great websites!
https://shareits.xyz
shareit apk
shareit pc
I wanted to thank you for this websites! Thanks for sharing. Great websites!
https://shareits.xyz
shareit apk
shareit pc
Répondre