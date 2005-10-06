Bons plans » efax.com pas mal pas mal..
Publié le 06/10/2005 @ 20:11:20,Par cauet
Super expérience..
J'ai depuis qq temps un e-fax qui me permet d'envoyer-recevoir pour pas cher du tout dans le monde entier.
Mais, bon, je m'en sers de moins en moins.. ca pompe 11€ sur ma visa, je veux donc résilier..
pas de bol, l'interface ne permet pas cela..
je rentre en contact avec le LIVE SUPPORT
(ok je parle anglais comme une vache espagnole, mais je me fais parfois aider par google trans :D)
Me voilà repartit avec 2 mois gratuit.. et je m'aperçois qu'il y avais moyen de me faire envoyer du PDF sur mon mail..
Voilà, pour ceux qui connaisent pas le produit, www.Efax.com
et pour envoyer un fax, soit:
leur soft qui simule une imprimante et qui envoie.
un email à numerodetelephone@efaxsend.com avec sujet et body..
que du bon !
Chat InformationYou are now chatting with 'Kyle W.'
Kyle W.: Hello, Mickael. Welcome to j2 Global's online support. I am Kyle, your online Live Support Representative. How are you doing today?
Mickael: i'm 3227064737 !
Mickael: how to cancel my account?
Kyle W.: I will take care of that for you. Could you please provide me your Fax number and PIN for verification purposes?
Mickael: Numéro eFax 32270647xx NIP xxxxxx Membre depuis : 07/11/2005
Kyle W.: Thank you for the information. May I ask why you are cancelling your fax account.
Mickael: tank you!!
Kyle W.: May I ask why you are cancelling your fax account.
Mickael: yes
Kyle W.: Mickael, are you there online with me?
Mickael: wait
Kyle W.: Sure.
Mickael: - the Windows software should use a standard format like the pdf (easy for the forward in company)
Mickael: but I would return soon with an account for my company!!! No stress!
Mickael: thank you for your speed.
Kyle W.: Mickael, I can do it right now. Currently, you have EFX format in your account. If you wish, I can change it to .PDF format. You can send any file including .PDF files by normal web methods. The receiver can view the .PDF files with the help of the Adobe Acrobat software. Whereas, if you wish to receive the files in .PDF format, then I can do it right now. Currently, you have EFX format in your account. If you wish, I can change it to .PDF format.
Mickael: I perhaps passed to with dimensions indeed. and due the site east translate into French only in part.
Kyle W.: Shall I do that for you?
Kyle W.: Mickael, we really value your association with us. In the current situation as a special consideration, we will waive off the monthly fee for the next two months. You can use the fax service with the free fee for the next two billing cycles. Please feel free to contact us at any time. This way you will be able to keep your local fax number, which will enable you to send and receive faxes with your number. Hence, you will be able to use our service to its fullest capabilities and re-evaluate it for your faxing needs. During this credit period, you will not be charged any monthly fee.
Kyle W.: Your eFax account will be credited with EURO 22.00 so that you may utilize our services without being billed our monthly fee for the next two billing cycles.
Kyle W.: Maybe you may need this number in this period. After completion of two months, if you feel that the fax number does not serve your purpose, you can get back to us.
Mickael: ok do not cancel my account. I will continue on your premise!! quality is good. and the pdf is possible.
Kyle W.: I?m sure that you will have a great experience.
Kyle W.: Just to inform you that your account will remain open until we hear from you.
Kyle W.: Is there anything else I can assist you with at this time ?
Mickael: you made me a "gift" of 22 euro?
Kyle W.: Yes. With which you will not be charged any monthly fees for 2 months.
Mickael: very well, you are to me very sympathetic nerve, I will recommend to you in my friends! thank you and good evening
Kyle W.: It was my pleasure assisting you.
Kyle W.: Thank you for contacting j2 Global's online support, I hope you found our session helpful. Good bye and take care!
Mickael: thank you!
Publié le 06/10/2005 @ 20:26:08,Par zion
11€/mois
J'avais demandé un numéro Xoip moi, j'en ai toujours un associé à mon abo Scarlet maintenant, c'est pratique.
Je suis le Roy
Publié le 06/10/2005 @ 20:38:11,Par cauet
Oui, j'avais XOIP.. je m'y étais bien attaché.. jusque quand j'ai quitté tiscali..
C'est un peu cher certes, mais le service est de bonne qualité.
Si qq veux plus d'infos, n'hésitez pas.
Publié le 07/10/2005 @ 09:28:59,Par H2G2
(ok je parle anglais comme une vache espagnole, mais je me fais parfois aider par google trans :D)
Tu fais bien de le dire, mais j'espère que tu avais aussi prévenu ton correspondant
Mickael: very well, you are to me very sympathetic nerve
Tu lui as vraiment dit ça?
« Nul n'éprouvette en son pays. » (Louise Brown)
Publié le 07/10/2005 @ 10:37:10,Par H2G2
Ce sont les dégâts collatéraux de Google. A traduire, ça donnerait à peu près "Vous êtes pour moi un nerf très sympathique"
« Nul n'éprouvette en son pays. » (Louise Brown)
Publié le 07/10/2005 @ 11:15:09,Par styx
C'est pas plus "un nerf très sympathétique" ?
Gagne plein de cadeaux sans efforts sur www.maxiconcours.be
