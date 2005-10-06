efax.com pas mal pas mal..

Chat InformationYou are now chatting with 'Kyle W.'Kyle W.: Hello, Mickael. Welcome to j2 Global's online support. I am Kyle, your online Live Support Representative. How are you doing today?Mickael: i'm 3227064737 !Mickael: how to cancel my account?Kyle W.: I will take care of that for you. Could you please provide me your Fax number and PIN for verification purposes?Mickael: Numéro eFax 32270647xx NIP xxxxxx Membre depuis : 07/11/2005Kyle W.: Thank you for the information. May I ask why you are cancelling your fax account.Mickael: tank you!!Kyle W.: May I ask why you are cancelling your fax account.Mickael: yesKyle W.: Mickael, are you there online with me?Mickael: waitKyle W.: Sure.Mickael: - the Windows software should use a standard format like the pdf (easy for the forward in company)Mickael: but I would return soon with an account for my company!!! No stress!Mickael: thank you for your speed.Kyle W.: Mickael, I can do it right now. Currently, you have EFX format in your account. If you wish, I can change it to .PDF format. You can send any file including .PDF files by normal web methods. The receiver can view the .PDF files with the help of the Adobe Acrobat software. Whereas, if you wish to receive the files in .PDF format, then I can do it right now. Currently, you have EFX format in your account. If you wish, I can change it to .PDF format.Mickael: I perhaps passed to with dimensions indeed. and due the site east translate into French only in part.Kyle W.: Shall I do that for you?Kyle W.: Mickael, we really value your association with us. In the current situation as a special consideration, we will waive off the monthly fee for the next two months. You can use the fax service with the free fee for the next two billing cycles. Please feel free to contact us at any time. This way you will be able to keep your local fax number, which will enable you to send and receive faxes with your number. Hence, you will be able to use our service to its fullest capabilities and re-evaluate it for your faxing needs. During this credit period, you will not be charged any monthly fee.Kyle W.: Your eFax account will be credited with EURO 22.00 so that you may utilize our services without being billed our monthly fee for the next two billing cycles.Kyle W.: Maybe you may need this number in this period. After completion of two months, if you feel that the fax number does not serve your purpose, you can get back to us.Mickael: ok do not cancel my account. I will continue on your premise!! quality is good. and the pdf is possible.Kyle W.: I?m sure that you will have a great experience.Kyle W.: Just to inform you that your account will remain open until we hear from you.Kyle W.: Is there anything else I can assist you with at this time ?Mickael: you made me a "gift" of 22 euro?Kyle W.: Yes. With which you will not be charged any monthly fees for 2 months.Mickael: very well, you are to me very sympathetic nerve, I will recommend to you in my friends! thank you and good eveningKyle W.: It was my pleasure assisting you.Kyle W.: Thank you for contacting j2 Global's online support, I hope you found our session helpful. Good bye and take care!Mickael: thank you!