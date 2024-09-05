GBWhatsApp
is a social media platform similar to WhatsApp. It lets users send messages, make calls, share photos, videos, and documents with friends and family. What sets GBWhatsApp apart are its enhanced features like auto-replying to messages, downloading others’ statuses, viewing deleted messages again, and setting a custom last seen timestamp. These features aren’t available in the original WhatsApp. GBWhatsApp is a third-party app, so it can’t be downloaded from the Play Store like WhatsApp.
