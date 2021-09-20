Se connecter  
 Software » Expiration de certificats letsencrypt
antp
   
Expiration de certificats letsencrypt
Publié le 20/09/2021 @ 19:26:06,
Par antp
Hello,
J'ai reçu ce mail de Letsencrypt:
Hello,

Your certificate (or certificates) for the names listed below will expire in 10 days (on 01 Oct 21 00:23 +0000). Please make sure to renew your certificate before then, or visitors to your web site will encounter errors.

We recommend renewing certificates automatically when they have a third of their total lifetime left. For Let's Encrypt's current 90-day certificates, that means renewing 30 days before expiration. See https://letsencrypt.org/docs/integration-guide/ for details.

bricks.inmovi.es
forum.imcdb.org
imcdb.org
inmovi.es
pics.imcdb.org
www.bricks.inmovi.es
www.imcdb.org
www.inmovi.es

For any questions or support, please visit: https://community.letsencrypt.org/ Unfortunately, we can't provide support by email.

J'avais configuré une tâche pour qu'il se lance tous les jours pour se renouveler, et en effet si je le lance il me dit que c'est bon jusqu'au 30/11 pour ces domaines.
Qu'en est-il ? Est-ce une fausse alerte de Letsencrypt ?
Est-ce que je rate un truc ?
antp
   
Expiration de certificats letsencrypt
Publié le 21/09/2021 @ 06:41:07,
Par antp
Bon apparemment c'est une fausse alerte, je ne suis pas le seul :
https://community.letsencrypt.org/t/incorrect-misleading-incomplete-expiration-email/160137/11
ouf
mes programmes ·· les voitures dans les films ·· champion des excuses bidons
zion
   
Expiration de certificats letsencrypt
Publié le 21/09/2021 @ 11:33:45,
Par zion
Une fitioure? :zebra33:

Rien reçu, pourtant j'en ai un petit paquet chez eux tiens :ocube:
Je suis le Roy :ocube:
Prévisualisation Vérification de l'orthographe






