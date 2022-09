Publié le 06/09/2022 @ 08:40:57, Par Par marasahh9 Choix d'un hub USB ou d'un NAS

Welcome fellow ODROID person. We are rare, we are strong, we are proud!



Personally, I'd 100% stick my USB stack on an ODROID before sticking it on a router+USB. But! Depending on your use case, the router USB might be fine. Try it. If you dislike, then spend the extra on a new device. Just make sure, if like me, you can support USB multiplication (ex: 1 USB going to many HDDs)