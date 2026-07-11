11/07/2026 @ 09:00:22:
Lost in Witchspire? This Wiki Has Every Recipe, Familiar, and Boss Strategy
Step right into the magical biomes of witchspire
— and don't get lost.
Witchspire Wiki is a fan-made knowledge base built by real players, covering everything from your first 30 minutes to endgame boss strategies. Recipes, familiar comparisons, map locations, crafting stations, patch changes — organized by actual questions players ask.
22 community-reported familiars, each with a different role. Quol is the safest solo pick for beginners. Fien deals more damage. Locto supports co-op teams. Bril tanks hits so you don't have to. The wiki breaks down every one so you can stop guessing and start building.
Over 50 crafting recipes — and some are still disputed between patches. Before you waste rare materials like Gemstones or Spirit Shards on an outdated recipe, check the wiki first. It marks every entry as official, community-reported, disputed, or needs screenshot verification.
6+ biomes to explore, each with unique resources, landmarks, and dangers. The map section shows you where to find what you need without wandering into a boss zone unprepared.
New to Witchspire? Start with the beginner guide. Learn which resources to gather first, what to craft before anything else, and how to avoid wasting rare materials before you understand the system.
Every page links to a correction form. If something's outdated, you can flag it. Because Early Access means things change — and the wiki changes with them.
Currently tracking Patch 0.1.4. Sources: 5 official, 12 community-reported.
This isn't just a wiki. It's how the Witchspire community stays alive.