11/07/2026 @ 08:52:59:
Is This Video Real? AI Video Detector — Free Scan, No Signup, Evidence You Can Actually Read
Step into a world where seeing is no longer believing.
ai video detector
is a free, no-signup tool that scans any video for AI-generated and deepfake signals — and gives you an answer in under 60 seconds.
Upload an MP4, MOV, or WebM. Paste a direct video URL. On Pro, even scan public YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram links. The result? An AI likelihood score from 0 to 100, a confidence label, evidence frames pulled from the video, and clear reason codes you can actually read.
No account. No credit card. No hidden catch. Just drop your video and wait.
Every scan produces a structured report — not a mystery score. You see exactly which signals triggered: motion anomalies, texture smoothing, lighting mismatches between subject and background, temporal discontinuities in frame sequences.
The evidence frames show you where the algorithm found problems, so you can judge for yourself instead of blindly trusting a number.
Built for journalists who need to verify a clip before publishing. For creators checking if a collaboration video is genuine. For anyone who saw something online and thought — wait, is this even real?
Free tier gives you 3 scans per day, full reports, and evidence frames. Pro unlocks YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram URL scanning plus higher limits.
Your free video files are automatically deleted within 24 hours. No permanent storage, no data harvesting.
Results are probabilistic — not legal or forensic proof. Always review with source context and human judgment. But when you need a fast second opinion on a suspicious video, this is where you start.
Try it now. No signup required. Your first scan is free.
Dernière édition: 11/07/2026 @ 08:56:38