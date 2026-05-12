12/05/2026 @ 05:53:41:
Heart-to-heart collision A Psychological Horror Visual Novel
Question everything. In The Freak Circus
, reality is the most convincing illusion.
Step right up to the greatest show on Earth, where every attraction is a doorway to madness.
A masterclass in psychological horror that preys on your deepest fears, not just cheap jump scares.
Your choices don't just shape the story—they distort your perception. Choose carefully.
Featuring hauntingly beautiful artwork that blurs the line between a dream and a descent into hell.
The curtains may close, but the nightmare of The Freak Circus will stay with you forever.
For fans of Doki Doki Literature Club and Silent Hill, this is your next unsettling obsession.
Can you uncover the dark secret behind the greasepaint and smiles before you become part of the act?
An unforgettable narrative where the performers are as broken as the mirrors in the funhouse.
Welcome to the show. Sanity is not included with the price of your ticket.