23/09/2023 @ 07:47:45:
Android TV app stores
Android TV and Applinked are two distinct technologies, and I'll provide information about each of them:
Android TV:
Definition: Android TV is a version of the Android operating system specifically designed for television screens. It provides a platform for smart TVs and digital media players, allowing users to access various apps, games, and content on their TVs.
Key Features:
User Interface: Android TV offers a user-friendly interface optimized for TV screens, typically with large icons and easy navigation.
Apps and Games: Users can download and install apps and games from the Google Play Store, including streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu.
Voice Search: Many Android TV devices come with voice search capabilities, allowing users to search for content or control their TV using voice commands.
Cast Functionality: Android TV supports Google Cast, which enables users to cast content from their mobile devices or computers to the TV screen.
Integration: It can be integrated with smart home devices and services, making it a central hub for home automation.
Remote Control: Android TV devices come with remote controls or can be controlled via smartphone apps.
Examples: Some popular Android TV devices include the NVIDIA Shield TV, Xiaomi Mi Box, and various smart TVs from brands like Sony, Philips, and TCL.
Applinked:
Applinked is a file-sharing application that was commonly used to share APK files (Android app installation files) and other files on Android devices. It allowed users to create codes (Applinked codes) that could be shared with others to access a specific collection of files.
Key Features:
Code-Based Sharing: Users could generate Applinked codes, which acted as access keys to download files hosted on Applinked servers.
Bulk Downloading: Applinked allowed users to download multiple files simultaneously, making it convenient for accessing various apps or files.
Content Repository: Various Applinked codes were created and shared by users, each representing a specific repository of apps or files.
Usage: Applinked was often used by enthusiasts, especially in the context of sideloading apps on Android devices. It provided a way to easily share apps and files without needing to navigate traditional app stores.
Note: As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, Applinked App
faced some legal and security issues. Its availability and use may have changed since then, so it's important to exercise caution and verify its current status and legitimacy if you plan to use it.
In summary, Android TV is an operating system designed for smart TVs and digital media players, providing access to apps and content, while Applinked was an app used for sharing files and apps on Android devices, but it may have faced legal and security concerns. Always ensure that you use technology and apps in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.
Best alternative to replace default app store of your Android TV is Aptoide TV
. Aptoide TV does not use codes to access stores. All available apps are verified by Aptoide TV team unlike applinked.