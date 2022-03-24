24/03/2022 @ 19:06:41:
vivacut apk download
vivacut
is a video editor for Android with tons of features you can use to create high-quality audiovisual projects on your smartphone. By using the intuitive timeline, you can prepare your project in just a few minutes and then share the final result with whomever you want.
It's worth mentioning that the vivacut interface is designed so anyone can use it regardless of their experience. Basically, you can add videos on the bottom of the screen, then trim the clips and add transitions so it flows.
There are also various tabs where you can add effects, gifs, stickers, and text to each clip. On the other hand, you can edit certain parameters for each clip from the app itself, adjusting dimensions for sharing on social networks like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.
vivacut is a comprehensive video editor with a free version that lets you export your audiovisual creations in 720p. If you sign up for the paid version, you can use even more effects and export videos in 1080p or 4K.