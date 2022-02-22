22/02/2022 @ 03:25:19:
Alight Motion APK Download
Alight Motion
is an editing app for editing all the videos stored on your Android smartphone. With a well-organized interface, in just a few minutes, you can finish editing the videos in whatever way you want.
In Alight Motion, there's a timeline where you can drag the files you want to edit. It's important to note that this app has various timelines for audio, video, and images. So it's incredibly easy to organize all your editing. From the main tab, you can also access all the projects you've begun to manage each one independently.
With plenty of available features, you can adjust the color of the image or add transitions to combine clips, for example. You can also add animations and cool effects to have some fun in post-production, including using useful templates to help you edit without breaking a sweat.
Alight Motion is a comprehensive video editor for taking full advantage of the videos you have saved to your smartphone. This way, you can get everything you need done without using tons of other apps or requiring lots of experience. There are also tons of formats to export in, so compatibility shouldn't be an issue, either.