28/12/2021 @ 20:06:39:
flipaclip apk
is a comprehensive drawing tool for creating stories on your smartphone in a convenient, fast, and simple yet detailed way with tons of different tools.
Your screen is a blank canvas and you can draw anything you want using all kinds of brushstrokes and colors to bring your ideas to life, letting your imagination run wild. FlipaClip is especially useful for anyone who wants to create sketches and vignettes or just wants to have fun drawing, with all the tools you need to draw what you want in layers and other intuitive functions to help you along the way.
One of the best things about FlipaClip is that it also includes an animation system so you can add that special something to whatever you draw. It's also compatible with digital pens. This app will give you hours and hours of fun and save you time and effort thanks to its wonderful range of tools.