How to Export Thunderbird Emails to Outlook PST
Mozilla Thunderbird is an amazing desktop-based email client of its time. It receives more than 5 lakhs download requests in its first three days of release (source Wikipedia). But as time passed the Outlook regular updates, user-friendly interface and security made it a prime choice of users as compared to Thunderbird.
If you are using Mozilla Thunderbird and looking to migrate from Thunderbird to Outlook, then in this blog, I am going to tell you the complete procedure step by step with diagrams to export Thunderbird emails to Outlook PST in the simplest possible language.
So let's get started –
As we all know that Mozilla Thunderbird and Outlook both are different desktop-based email clients, both support different file formats to store data of user profiles in the local system. TB uses .mbox file extension to save the complete data and on the other hand Outlook import/accepts data in .pst file format only.
Both these file format has different properties are they are not compatible with each other. So here rise a need for a tool that move Thunderbird email to Outlook 2016, 2019 and all earlier version. MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter is the best tool in the market.
Using this TB migration tool you can convert your TB MBOX file to PST and access Thunderbird email in Outlook. MailsSoftware utility is programmed after taking into consideration all types of user's needs. So this software has the right amount of all things. For all the features of this tool, you can click on this link - convert Thunderbird to Outlook
Steps to Open Thunderbird email in Outlook:-
First of all, you need to download & install MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter and activate it licensed version. Once you have done this, now follow these steps.
1 – Open the software >> Click on Add File Icon on the top left corner of your screen.
2 – In this new window select Mozilla Thunderbird/Post box option >> Auto Load Option >> Press Next.
A- The Thunderbird email Outlook import software will automatically load the TB MBOX file from Your system, In case you have changed the location of TB MBOX select the Browse Button.
B- The Thunderbird mail to Outlook converter first scans the complete TB mailbox then detects & deletes all bugs from it and presents its complete data with all its original properties. A proper and actual hierarchy of all folders & subfolders is maintained during the preview of TB content.
3 – Select the Export Icon which is just right to Add file option >> in this new window Tick the TB MBOX folders which you want to convert.
4 – Select PST as an Export option from the various available. >> Choose the PST conversion option as per your choice.
5 – Provide the Destination Path >> Click Export.
The Thunderbird email import Outlook PST conversion process starts and the complete contents to TB will be exported in fully compatible UNICODE PST in its original property, without losing any single email.
Now when your MBOX file is exported to PST, now let's move Thunderbird email to Outlook 2016, 2019, and in any version of Outlook. Just follow these simple steps –
1 – Open MS Outlook >> Click on the File option at the top left corner of your screen.
2 – Select Open & Export option >> Hit on Import/Export Icon.
3 – Select Import from another program or file >> Click Next.
4 – Select Outlook Data file (.pst) >> Hit Next.
5 - Browse PST file & choose (import option) as per your choice >> Next.
The Mozilla Thunderbird import Outlook PST process ends here, now you can use your Mozilla Thunderbird profile in MS Outlook without any problem.
Conclusion
:- I hope this blog helps you to understand convert Thunderbird MBOX folders into outlook pst process easier and now you can easily export Thunderbird to Outlook
PST. If you still have any doubts, you can ask in the comment section. If you have any queries about the MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter, then you can visit its official website.
