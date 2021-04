Dernière édition: 09/04/2021 @ 14:21:06

Mozilla Thunderbird is a highly rated desktop-based email client developed by Mozilla Foundation. This is open-source software so it’s great for those users who want a free email client installed on their device. Due to the high popularity and latest advanced feature of MS Outlook, most of the users like to use Microsoft Outlook instead of Mozilla Thunderbird. Now we will talk about how users can convert Thunderbird to Outlook by using professional software.SysBud Thunderbird to Outlook Converter is a convenient software to move the Thunderbird file into Outlook PST format. After importing Thunderbird into Microsoft PST file format, users can easily import the PST file in all Outlook versions. Its simple GUI interface enables users to quickly export the Thunderbird file into Outlook PST format. It is compatible to move the unlimited size TB files into PST file format with corresponding emails & attachments. This Thunderbird to Outlook Converter enables users to move multiple Thunderbird files into a single or different PST file with maintaining all folder hierarchy, text formatting, mail properties, and Html formatting.The unique solution has a simple GUI Interface which makes the migration process much easier for all tech and non-tech users.The software is designed in such a way that users can move their TB file into PST format without any trouble. The SysBud team always tries to provide better resolution to our users, this is the reason most of the users like to use our tools.This well-developed application able to migrate huge-size Thunderbird data files into Microsoft Outlook PST format without losing a bit of data.The tool facilitates an "Auto Load" button which automatically searches the Thunderbird mailbox data storage space and imports in the software. But Mozilla Thunderbird must be pre-installed on the user's local system.The tool offers users to export multiple Thunderbird mailbox files into single or different Outlook PST file without any restrictions.It converts Thunderbird to Outlook by maintaining the same folder hierarchy and HTML formatting and without harming the integrity of your Thunderbird mailbox database.Users can install this solution on all Windows OS and show compatibility with the entire version of Outlook.Sysbud offers the free demo edition of this utility to check its workability & functionality before purchase. Moreover, it allows users to export the first 20 emails per folder without paying any charges.1:- Download and launch Thunderbird to Outlook Converter software.2:- Click on the “Auto Load” option to automatically fetch Thunderbird files or click on “Load Profile” to manually search and import TB files in the application.3:- Now, select that Mozilla Thunderbird file that you want to export in Outlook PST format.4:- Click on the "Browse" button to provide the storage location of the converted PST file.5:- Hit on the "Export" button to start the Thunderbird to Outlook migration process.6:- If you need to stop the conversion process for some time, you can use the Pause/Resume button.6:- Finally users will get a confirmation message box, simply click on the OK tab.If you really want a good result in Thunderbird to Outlook Migration process go for Thunderbird to Outlook Converter tool. I can confidently say that you will get an accurate result in Thunderbird to Outlook conversion using this solution.