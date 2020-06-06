06/06/2020 @ 10:33:56:
How to Export/Import MBOX to Lotus Notes?
Do you have trouble moving MBOX files into Lotus Notes NSF? Then, do visit here if you want a proper and straightforward solution. This tech guide explains all the required solutions that will help you to import MBOX to Lotus Notes successfully.
Starting with some important facts about MBOX and Lotus Notes.
MBOX is simply a file of a mailbox that stores email messages in bulk along with their attachments. This file format is utilized by so many email clients like Thunderbird, Eudora Mail, Apple Mail, etc.
Lotus Notes is simply a desktop-based email client with also known as IBM Notes. Lotus Notes stores data in NSF file formats. It offers many functionalities like contact management, instant messaging, calendar services, forums discussion, etc.
As you have seen that Lotus Notes have so many features or functionalities as compared to MBOX, thats why users migrating from MBOX to Lotus Notes.
But how it can be possible. Let's clear this issue from your mind by explaining a quick and secure method for it.
How to Import/Export MBOX to Lotus Notes NSF Quickly?
A perfect solution is the MBOX to NSF Converter to move MBOX to Lotus Notes NSF files. Moving MBOX mailbox to IBM Notes is a marvelous solution for individuals or for a non-technical user as well. MBOX to NSF Converter is equipped with essential inbuilt features to make MBOX to NSF fast and seamless conversion. You can export MBOX files to the Lotus Notes file format from any emailing platform, such as Opera Mail, Apple Mail, Eudora & Thunderbird.
The conversion tool MBOX to NSF is fitted with a technologically advanced algorithm that conducts smooth conversion of both corrupted and regular MBOX files to Lotus Notes. Let's check how it can help in importing MBOX files into Lotus Notes.
Steps to Import MBOX to Lotus Notes NSF:
Step 1: First start the MBOX to NSF softsoftwared pick MBOX files that you want to export into NSF.
Step 2: Scanning process will start then, after its completion, hit the Ok button to proceed further.
Step 3: You can now view all chosen emails in the preview pane after the scanning process. Pick any of them for selective conversion.
Step 4: Pick a path of the folder to save the NSF files, or you can make a new NSF file or save in an existing NSF file. Pick the saving option of file data in HTML format or in Text format.
Step 5: Then the software starts processthe of converting MBOX to NSF.
Step 6: The conversion or saving process will be finished with progress within a few seconds. To exit the program, press OK the button.
These simple steps help in successfully moving MBOX files in NSF file formats. There are some reasons for choosing this quick method as follows:
Reasons for opting MBOX to NSF Converter:
1. Conversion of both corrupted and normal MBOX files into NSF format at the same time.
2. Maintains the structure of Data Integrity and Integrityn the migration of MBOX to NSF is done.
3. Allows the option Scan and Preview to prior to migration.
4. Store Recovered data at the user-specific location is in a new NSF format.
5. Carries out the quickest and most reliable conversion method compared with other applications
6. Suitable with Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, 2003, XP, & 2000.
7. Allows users to frIt allowsxport the first 25 emails in NSF format.
Conclusion!!
Exporting MBOX to NSF could become very easy if you opt for a professional utility. This guide discussed an ultimate solution to quickly import MBOX to Lotus Notes NSF without any difficulties. Also, it provided reasons for choosing this method.I hope it is advanced to go with the given solution and find the required outcomes within a few minutes. Hope it could help you out in solving your concern.
