Best Software to Convert Thunderbird File into Outlook PST Format.
Mozilla Thunderbird is a high rated desktop-based email client developed by Mozilla Foundation. This is open-source software so it’s great for those users who want a free email client installed on their system. Due to the high popularity and advanced feature of MS Outlook, most of the users like to use Microsoft Outlook instead of Mozilla Thunderbird.
Now we will talk about how users can transfer Thunderbird files to Outlook account by using professional software.
SysBud Thunderbird to Outlook Converter is a convenient software to move the Thunderbird file into Outlook PST format. After importing Thunderbird into Microsoft PST file format, users can easily import the PST file in all Outlook versions. It’s simple GUI interface enables users to quickly convert Thunderbird to Outlook PST format without any technical skill. The software is compatible to move the few and large size TB files to PST file format with corresponding email & attachments. The Thunderbird to Outlook Converter enables users to move multiple Thunderbird files into a single or different PST file with maintaining all folder hierarchy, text formatting, mail properties, and Html formatting.
Notable Features of Thunderbird to Outlook Converter Tool
1. Simple GUI Interface: The unique solution has a simple GUI Interface which makes the migration process much easier for all tech and non-tech users.
2. Trusted Application: The software designed such a way that users can move their TB file into PST format without any trouble. The SysBud team always tries to provide better resolution to our users, this is the reason most of the users like to use our tools.
3. Export Large TB File: This well-developed application able to migrate huge size Thunderbird data files into Microsoft Outlook PST format without losing a bit of data.
4. Auto Load Option: The tool facilitates an “Auto Load” button which automatically searches the Thunderbird mailbox data storage space and adds in the software. But Mozilla Thunderbird must be pre-installed on the user's local system.
5. Single & Separate PST Files: The tool offers users to export multiple Thunderbird mailbox files into single or different Outlook PST file without any restrictions.
6. Maintains Folder Structure: It converts Thunderbird to Outlook with maintaining the same folder hierarchy and HTML formatting and without harming the integrity of your Thunderbird mailbox database.
7. Compatibility with Outlook & Windows OS: Users can install this solution on all Windows OS and show compatibility with the entire version of Outlook.
8. Free Demo Version: SysBud offers the free demo edition of this utility to check its workability & functionality before purchase. Moreover, it allows users to export the first 20 emails per folder without paying any charges.
Steps to Convert Thunderbird to Outlook PST format
1:- Download and launch Thunderbird to Outlook Converter software.
2:- Click on the “Auto Load” option to automatically fetch Thunderbird files or click on “Load Profile” to manually search and import TB files in the application.
3:- Now, select that Mozilla Thunderbird file which you want to export in Outlook PST format.
4:- Click on the "Browse" button to provide the destination location of the converted PST file.
5:- Hit on the "Export" button to start the Thunderbird to Outlook migration process.
Note: You can Pause and Resume the conversion process as per your convenience.
6:- Finally, the user will get a confirmation message box, here simply click on the OK tab.
