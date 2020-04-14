How to Export Thunderbird Emails to Outlook PST



Mozilla Thunderbird is an amazing desktop-based email client of its time. It receives more than 5 lakhs download requests in its first three days of release (source Wikipedia). But as the time passed the Outlook regular updates, user-friendly interface and security made it a prime choice of users as compared to Thunderbird.If you are using Mozilla Thunderbird and looking to migrate from Thunderbird to Outlook, then in this blog, I am going to tell you in the complete procedure step by step with diagrams to export Thunderbird emails to Outlook PST in the simplest possible language.So let's get started –As we all know that Mozilla Thunderbird and Outlook both are different desktop-based email clients, both support different file formats to store data of user’ profiles in the local system. TB uses .mbox file extension to save the complete data and on the other hand Outlook import/accepts data in .pst file format only.Both these file format has different properties are they are not compatible with each other. So here rise a need for a tool that move Thunderbird email to Outlook 2016, 2019 and all earlier version. MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter is one of the best tool available in the market.Using this TB migration tool you can convert your TB MBOX file to PST and access Thunderbird email in Outlook. MailsSoftware utility is programmed after taking into consideration all types of users need. So this software has the right amount of all things. For all the features of this tool, you can click on this link - [url]export Thunderbird to Outlook[/url]First of all, you need to download & install MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter and activate it licensed version. Once you have done this, now follow these steps.1 –the software >> Click onon the top left corner on your screen.2 – In this new window select>>Option >> Press Next.The Thunderbird email Outlook import software will automatically load the TB MBOX file from Your system, In case you have changed the location of TB MBOX select theThe Thunderbird mail to Outlook converter first scans the complete TB mailbox then detects & deletes all bugs from it and present its complete data with all its original properties. A proper and actual hierarchy of all folders & subfolders is maintained during the preview of TB content.3 – Select thewhich is just right toin this new windowwhich you want to convert.4 –as an Export option from the various available. >> Choose the5 – Provide the>>Theconversion process starts and the complete contents to TB will be exported in fully compatible UNICODE PST in its original property, without losing any single email.Now when your MBOX file is exported to PST, now let's move Thunderbird email to Outlook 2016, 2019 and in any version of Outlook. Just follow these simple steps –1 –MS Outlook >>on theat the top left corner of your screen.2 – Select>> Hit on I3 – Select>> Click4 – Select>> Hit5 -& choose (import option) as per your choice >>The Mozilla Thunderbird import Outlook PST process ends here, now you can use your Mozilla Thunderbird profile in MS Outlook without any problem.I hope this blog helps you to understand convert thunderbird mbox folders into outlook pst process easier and now you can easily export Thunderbird emails to Outlook PST. If you still have any doubts, you can ask it in the comment section. If you have any queries about the MailsSoftware Thunderbird to Outlook converter, then you can visit its official website.