MohitKeshari
Best option to export OST file into PST file format?
20/03/2020 @ 07:38:10: [Software ]: Best option to export OST file into PST file format?
Download SysBud OST to PST Converter software to export OST file into MS Outlook PST file format. It allows users to retrieves all inaccessible, damaged & orphaned OST files and exports them into Outlook PST format. This is the secure method for OST to PST conversion with maintaining data originality, meta properties, and folder structure. The tool has compatibility to complete the conversion process in a few simple and easy clicks.


Notable Features of OST to PST Converter Tool

1:- Able to export large size of OST file into PST file format.
2:- Repairs corrupted, orphaned & inaccessible OST file.
3:- Supportable in all Windows OS.
4:- Maintains Meta-data properties, folder structure, HTML formatting.
5:- There is no need to install Outlook for OST to PST migration.


